Watch Tom Roebuck’s ridiculous finish in Premiership final

Sale Sharks flyer Tom Roebuck pulled off a ridiculous finish in the Premiership final after catching Elliot Daly napping to score against Saracens at Twickenham.

The move started when Tom Curry jinked sideways, safe in the knowledge Sale were playing with a knock-on advantage, and he slipped a lovely ball to the onrushing hooker Akker van der Merwe who surged through the Saracens defensive line.

The front-rower attempted an audacious kick through which skewed off the outside of his boot and dribbled deep into the Saracens 22.

Daly looked to have the situation under control but Roebuck appeared to creep up on the England international who can’t have seen him coming. Roebuck put boot ball to fly kick it into the dead ball area.

The ball seemed to be winning the race before the winger danced along the touchline and plucked it from the air, rising high to avoid going out of play before dotting down – much to the delight of the Sale fans packed into Twickenham.

George Ford was unable to add the extras with a tough touchline conversion. Daly then appeared to have gone from zero to hero when he danced over to score after scooping up Farrell’s pass down the shortside.

However, replays showed the No 23 clearly had a foot in touch, so Luke Pearce had to reverse his initial decision to disallow the score. Saracens did not emerge scoreless from that phase of pressure, though. Farrell adding a penalty to extend their lead to 23-18.

Alex Sanderson rang the changes and it was replacement loosehead prop Bevan Rodd who crashed over to draw Sale level as a pulsating encounter at a baking Twickenham started to catch fire.

This time Ford nailed the conversion to put Sale ahead for the very first time in the game with 27 minutes to play.

Daly had the chance to redeem himself when lining up a trademark long-range penalty from the halfway line but his effort slipped just wide of the uprights, distance not a problem.

