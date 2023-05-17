Why Saracens and Sale will BOTH wear away shirts in Premiership final

The unusual decision has been taken to improve viewing experience

Saracens and Sale will both wear away kits for the Premiership final to help ease the frustration of colour-blind fans.

As first reported by The i, Saracens will be in white and Sale Sharks in their maroon red strip to help prevent a clash for those who suffer with colour vision deficiency (CVD). That is one in 12 men in the UK and one in 200 women.

After finishing top of the table, Saracens had the right to pick their all-black home kit but it clashes with Sale’s options of blue and maroon. White v Blue – as was worn when the two met at the AJ Bell Stadium earlier this season – would have given Sale the advantage, so both will wear away shirts at Twickenham with the game broadcast to a large TV audience on ITV and BT Sport.

Ollie Lewis, Head of Broadcast at Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby are determined to lead the way in an important but often overlooked area relating to colour blindness of sports fans. Our clubs have been overwhelmingly supportive of our ambition to eliminate kit clashes with a collective desire to increase inclusivity of our sport to all audiences.

“There is no better example than the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, English rugby’s showpiece event, to highlight the importance of this issue and we look forward to continuing to work with Colour Blind Awareness to ensure that we continue to make our league as inclusive and accessible as it can be.”

Saracens v Sale away shirts explained

Kathryn Albany-Ward, CEO of Colour Blind Awareness, said: “We are delighted that Premiership Rugby and the clubs have taken positive steps to avoid kit clash situations for colour blind fans and players.

“Bearing in mind the significant number of colour blind people (one in 12 men and one in 200 women) who watch and play rugby, it is important that the accessibility needs of these groups are recognised to enable all fans of the sport to have a positive viewing experience that isn’t limited by avoidable colour clashes.”

Saracens and Sale wearing away shirts is not the first time kit clashes have come to the fore in rugby union, World Rugby have pledged to ban all red-green clashes, meaning Ireland v Wales games would see one nation wear a change strip.

Those changes are believed to be coming into force for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

