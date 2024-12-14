Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors: live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Who’ll come out on top on the French Riviera?

The reigning URC champions are off to the French Riviera in the second round of European action. This guide explains how to watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors live streams wherever you are in the world on Sunday – including options to watch for free if you’re in France.

– Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT, Sunday 15 December – Watch for FREE in France: France TV – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This is a bona fide clash of the titans on the Mediterranean coast. Three-time winners Toulon can call on plenty of top-level talent, including England exiles Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam in the pack – not to mention France’s Charles Ollivon on the openside and Italy’s Paolo Garbisi at fly-half. Glasgow Warriors, meanwhile, feature many stalwarts of the Scotland team, including two centres who captained Gregor Townsend’s side this autumn: Stafford McDowall and Sione Tuipulotu.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors live streams on Sunday, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad. You can check out our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup for details of other matches, and look back on the tournament’s roll of honour in European Champions Cup winners.

Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors FOR FREE in France

Two matches in every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup are available to watch FOR FREE on France TV in France – including Toulon v Glasgow Warriors. You can watch the game on both France 3 and the France TV streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.15pm CET on Sunday.

Most other matches this weekend are available through subscription service beIN Sports.

Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors live streams from outside your country

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) has ended its long association with the European Champions Cup. The new rights holder in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Toulon v Glasgow Warriors. Kick-off is at 3.15pm GMT on Sunday.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

If you’re away from home this weekend but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Live stream Toulon v Glasgow Warriors in South Africa

Sharks, Stormers and Bulls fans will want to check out two of the South African sides’ rivals for this season’s title. Subscription service SuperSport holds the rights to air selected matches in the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup, including Toulon v Glasgow Warriors. Kick-off is at 5.15pm on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors via DStv or stream.

Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors in Ireland

As in the UK, every game of this year’s tournament will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the service through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. Kick-off for Toulon v Glasgow Warriors is at 3.15pm on Sunday.

Watch Toulon v Glasgow Warriors: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Toulon v Glasgow Warriors live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Live stream Toulon v Glasgow Warriors from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.