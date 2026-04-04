Pat Lam’s exciting side face a tricky evening at the home of the Top 14 champions.

Watch Toulouse v Bristol Bears as two of the most exciting teams in Europe face off for a place in the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The Top 14 champions may be the seeded team this evening, but that doesn’t tell the whole story of this clash. Bristol actually won more games in the pool stages than Toulouse, who – by some weird quirk of the Champions Cup fixture list – are yet to beat a team that doesn’t have “Sharks” in its name.

Matches involving Pat Lam’s Bears tend to feature plenty of tries (at both ends), and with the hosts able to call on the exciting talents of Antoine Dupont, Blair Kinghorn and Thomas Ramos, this could be a cracker – though the hosts are undeniably the favourites.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch this Saturday evening game, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Toulouse v Bristol Bears live streams from overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Toulouse v Bristol Bears: Key information

How to watch Toulouse v Bristol Bears in the UK

Premier Sports is the place to go to watch a Toulouse v Bristol Bears live stream in the UK. The pre-match build-up starts on Premier Sports 1 at 5.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

Premier Sports has the UK rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup, as well as coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Standalone streaming subscriptions to Premier Sports are also available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your free Toulouse v Bristol Bears live stream as if you were back in the UK. Cast your eyes downwards to find out more.

Stream Toulouse v Bristol Bears from anywhere

Abroad right now? That doesn’t have to stop you from tuning into your usual Toulouse v Bristol Bears live stream. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch all the European Champions Cup action as if you were at home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

🔥 Get 75% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service

View Deal Recommended videos for you

Other Toulouse v Bristol Bears streaming options

France: You can watch the Top 14 champions in action this evening through subscription service beIN Sports.

You can watch the Top 14 champions in action this evening through subscription service beIN Sports. United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $39.99 or you can take out an annual package for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). Toulouse v Bristol Bears gets underway at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $39.99 or you can take out an annual package for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). Toulouse v Bristol Bears gets underway at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. South Africa: You need to tune in to SuperSport for live European Champions Cup action in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Toulouse v Bristol Bears kicks off at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening.

You need to tune in to for live European Champions Cup action in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Toulouse v Bristol Bears kicks off at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch Toulouse v Bristol Bears live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch Toulouse v Bristol Bears live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Toulouse v Bristol Bears live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.