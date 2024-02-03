Watch Tuipulotu and Russell carve open Wales for van der Merwe try

Scotland fly-half and captain was expertly pulling the strings in Cardiff

Star of the Netflix documentary and promoted to Scotland captain, perhaps it was written that Finn Russell would carve open Wales. Together with his hugely influential inside-centre Sione Tuipulotu, fly-half Russell helped Scotland romp to a 20-0 lead in Cardiff.

Given that it is not since 2002 that Scotland have won in the Welsh capital, their flying start in the final game of the opening round of this year’s Six Nations was all the more impressive.

It must be said that Wales are very much in a transition period and Scotland entered the game as favourites but Gregor Townsend’s men certainly delivered some fantastic rugby in the opening exchanges.

Pierre Schoeman, who has shaved his customary long locks for charity since his last international appearance, put in some good grunt work close to the line to get Scotland’s first try of the evening but it was the second score that really got the travelling fans out of their seats.

Scotland were able to consistently put width on the ball and entered the Wales 22 with venom, regularly coming away with points. And on one such attack, the ball came from right to left and Glasgow man Tuipulotu stepped in at first receiver and took the ball to the line.

His club and country colleague Huw Jones ran an excellent decoy line which attracted the attention of the Welsh defenders allowing Tuipulotu to pull the ball back expertly for Russell who was lurking out the back.

The Bath star’s show and go left his opposite man Sam Costelow in no man’s land and he skated through the Wales 22 before executing a two-on-one to hand winger Duhan van der Merwe one of the easiest tries he’ll ever score on a plate.

Russell may have landed the assist but it was Tuipulotu’s cute pass that came in for particular praise. On BBC commentary, Jonathan Davies said: “It’s a beautiful pass – Tuipulotu can do it all.”

And former Scotland John Barclay concurred, adding: “A great try, well worked.”

Thanks to that piece of play and Russell’s reliable boot, Scotland went in 20-0 up at half-time.

