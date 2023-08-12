Watch Wales forward Taine Plumtree nail 50:22 kick

The No 8 showed off his all-round footballing ability at Twickenham

A sublime Taine Plumtree 50:22 in the first half at Twickenham against England showed exactly what Wales’ new back-row star can bring to Warren Gatland’s side.

Plumtree was born in Wales while Kiwi dad John coached Swansea RFC and has been parachuted into Gatland’s World Cup plans after impressing for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific.

Plumtree made his debut off the bench in last week’s 20-9 win over England at Principality Stadium and impressed with a sprightly cameo as Wales dominated the second half proceedings in Cardiff.

He was handed a first start at Twickenham and the No 8 showed off his footballing ability early in the contest in South West London.

Just 16 minutes into the second Rugby World Cup warm-up between these two sides, England full-back Freddie Steward carried the ball into contact just inside the Wales half.

However, the Leicester man lost the ball in the contact, allowing Plumtree to spin around and scoop up the loose ball before unleashing a brilliant punt down field over the head of England win Elliot Daly.

The ball took one bounce before scuttling inside the 22 and out, ensuring Wales got to thrown in to the following lineout.

Plumtree’s selection has not been a universally popular decision. Former back-row Ross Moriarty, now playing for Brive in France, wrote on social media: “Must be a kick in the teeth to the back rowers who play in wales and moved back to wales to see lad who played 6 professional games get a cap for wales really takes the mick out of the passion for the badge.”

Plumtree is moving to the Scarlets but has yet to play for his new Welsh region, however Gatland is a fan of his ability and 6ft 5in stature. The Wales head coach has been vocal about his lack of big options in the back row, particularly to play at No 6.

