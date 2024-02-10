What is Dupont Law – and why the kicking tactic came in for criticism in Scotland versus France

During Scotland versus France, a controversial law interpretation came into sharp focus as the two sides kicked to each other. But as fans were left wondering why the players seemed to move in slow-motion at certain points in the second half, the controversial loophole known as the Dupont Law comes under the spotlight.

But what is it?

What is Dupont Law in rugby?

In recent seasons Toulouse and their iconic nine Antoine Dupont have capitalised on a loophole in rugby’s current laws that means that players standing in an offside position from a kick (being in front of the kicker) will be played on as soon as the opposition catcher takes five steps…

The inverse of this is that, if everyone stands firm, including the catcher, they have all the time in the world to pick their angles and send a kick ahead. thus slowing the game right down.

Here is an explanation of the Dupont Law above, by analyst, coach and former hooker Bernard Jackman.

Of course, it hasn’t really gone down fantastically well with rugby fans as it has been seen with increasing regularity – or rather, the unintended consequences of letting it go, namely allowing all play to stop still.

Criticism of the Dupont Law

And as you can see, fans didn’t hold back from giving their views on it, on social media.

It is also about whether you choose to use it or not, which is a tactical decision. One that isn’t exactly popular.

Of course, this was exacerbated by the contentious ending to the game in which Scotland thought they had gone over for a match-winning try, and the officials couldn’t find an angle they were happy to use to overrule the on-field decision of no try, despite minutes of review. Could Scotland have given up on their kicking tactics earlier in the half?

