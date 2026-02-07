What is England’s record win over Wales in rugby union internationals?

Steve Borthwick's side ran riot in their opening 2026 Six Nations clash

It was a miserable day at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for Wales. However was their thumping loss to England a record defeat for Wales or a record win for England in the Six Nations?

Steve Tandy’s side were massive underdogs coming into this opening-round clash of the 2026 Six Nations having lost to the same opponents 68-14 in Cardiff in their last outing in this competition last year.

While England’s emphatic win over Wales was one-way traffic on Saturday, it is not in fact the biggest win the hosts have recorded in this fixture.

For a start, England racked up more points the very last time these two met on Super Saturday 2025 in the Welsh capital. Borthwick’s side totted up 68 points then with Henry Pollock marking his debut off the bench with two tries at Principality Stadium.

On Saturday, Henry Arundell steamed in for a first-half hat-trick to blow an ill-disciplined Welsh side away. England finished with seven tries.

However, their biggest win over Wales at home came back in 2007 when they won 62-7 in a World Cup warm-up with Nick Easter racking up four tries against a much-changed Welsh outfit.

That 57-point winning margin is England’s biggest in any fixture against their rivals, narrowly pipping the 54-point gap in last year’s fixture.

While it feels like a long time ago now, Wales’ most comprehensive victory over England came in 2013 with a famous 30-3 victory in Cardiff.

Statistician Russ Petty pointed out that Saturday’s encounter saw Wales record their joint-biggest half-time deficit as they went into the break 29-0 down.

