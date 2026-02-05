The Six Nations is back and while we may have lost a rest week, there’s no decrease in our bumper Rugby World Six Nations 2026 preview issue.

We’ve got team guides for all six nations, predictions, stats and odds in your perfect accompaniment to what is set to be a stellar Six Nations.

Read more: How to watch the 2026 Six Nations wherever you are for free

What’s in the Six Nations 2026 preview issue of Rugby World?

TEAM GUIDES

ENGLAND CENTRE FRASER DINGWALL EXCLUSIVE

Deputy Editor Josh Graham went to Northampton to hear from Steve Borthwick’s ‘glue’ man in the No 12 jersey

STEVE TANDY INTERVIEW

Ben Coles chats to the new Wales head coach who is trying to focus on on-field matters as the WRU’s off-field drama continues to swirl…

LOUIS LYNAGH INTERVIEW

Mark Palmer catches up with the Benetton and Italy wing who lives with his grandad outside Treviso and is eager to stamp his mark on the Six Nations

FRANCE’S NEXT GENERATION

Paul Eddison runs the rule over the emerging next gen of French talent with the U20 class of 2023 maturing very nicely…

PAU BUCKET LIST

Editor Joe Robinson heads to Pau for the latest edition of the Rugby World Bucket List, a travel must for all rugby fans

What else is in the Rugby World Six Nations 2026 preview issue?

Alex Goode analyses Wales No 10 Dan Edwards

The Big Interview with Gladiators’ Jodie Ounsley

Toulouse and Spain prop Joel Merkler

What it’s like to play with depression according to Sir John Kirwan

Downtime with Scotland flanker Rory Darge

Is the Six Nations moving to just one fallow week a good thing?

Team-mates with England scrum-half Ben Spencer

Rugby Firsts with Ireland and British and Irish Lions full-back Hugo Keenan

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

