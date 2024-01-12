Andy Farrell's coaching staff for the 2025 Lions tour has not been confirmed yet

Andy Farrell has been announced as the British and Irish Lions head coach but his coaching ticket has not yet been confirmed.

The Ireland boss was asked about it at a press conference, first about how far afield he would go to appoint his coaches.

“As far as I need to,” he said “As far as what will be the right type of coach that fits the group that I want and the playing group deserves.”

And when he was grilled on what group he wanted to put together, he responded: “It’s not just having five people and personalities all the same. It’s whatever you can bring not just not just from a knowledge side of things. But from the character that brings to a touring party, of which is a huge part of the dynamics of a group.”

There have been a fair few names bounced around and here are the latest odds on potential Lions assistant coaches via BonusCodeBets:

Paul O’Connell – 1/2

John Fogarty – 4/6

Kevin Sinfield – Evens

Ronan O’Gara, Simon Easterby, Mike Catt – 2/1

Jacques Nienaber, Felix Jones, Andrew Goodman, Shaun Edwards – 3/1

Andy Farrell: Where will the head coach’s team be touring?

Whoever gets the coveted jobs they will help lead the team in a tour of Australia in 2025. While the Wallabies had a disappointing Rugby World Cup in 2023, Farrell says he is not under-estimating the team.