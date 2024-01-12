Andy Farrell's coaching staff for the 2025 Lions tour has not been confirmed yet
Andy Farrell has been announced as the British and Irish Lions head coach but his coaching ticket has not yet been confirmed.
The Ireland boss was asked about it at a press conference, first about how far afield he would go to appoint his coaches.
“As far as I need to,” he said “As far as what will be the right type of coach that fits the group that I want and the playing group deserves.”
And when he was grilled on what group he wanted to put together, he responded: “It’s not just having five people and personalities all the same. It’s whatever you can bring not just not just from a knowledge side of things. But from the character that brings to a touring party, of which is a huge part of the dynamics of a group.”
“When a tour comes round in Australia only once every 12 years in and you’re lucky enough as a Wallabies player to be part of that, it’s got to be extra special,” he said.
“So this is going to be a huge moment for Australia. I know the journey over the last wee while as far as Australian rugby is concerned needs a little bit of repair … but I know that they’re gonna get it right because it means so much.
“So 2025 is going to be a massive year for Australian sport with the Lions coming over.”
