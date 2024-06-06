Who are the last five winners of the Gallagher Premiership?

Northampton Saints will take on Bath in this season's final

Premiership rugby will bring the curtain down on its season this weekend with the final at Twickenham.

Northampton Saints take on Bath in what is set to be another classic final. The two sides finished in the top two after the conclusion of the regular season, earning them home semi-finals against last year’s finalists Saracens and Sale Sharks.

Both semis were an enthralling watch and the home sides came away with the wins. It will be an equally close and exciting match on Saturday and the recent history between the two sides underpins the anticipation of the final. In their first encounter this season Northampton won 24-18. In their second Bath won 43-12 but in this match Northampton had made 13 changes to their starting team after already bagging a home semi.

Premiership rugby: Who won the last five seasons?

2022/23: Saracens 35-25 Sale Sharks

Sale made it to the final for the first time in 17 years. However, they faced a tough opposition in Saracens who were looking to right the wrongs of the season before.

Saracens clinched their sixth Premiership title with a four-try performance, including two tries in the final quarter by Elliot Daly.

2021/22: Leicester Tigers 15-12 Saracens

In Saracens’ first season back in the Premiership after being relegated they made the final. Standing in their way of a perfect return to the Premiership was Steve Borthwick’s Leicester Tigers.

The match was a closely fought final and it was decided with a late drop goal by Freddie Burns.

2020/21: Harlequins 40-38 Exeter Chiefs

Harlequins had made the final after one of the best comebacks in rugby history against Bristol in the semi-final. Quins beat the west country side 43-36 after being 28-0 down.

In the final they faced Exeter and while Harlequins had a half-time lead, Exeter had managed to get ahead in the closing stages. However, two late Louis Lynagh tries sealed the win for the London club.

2019/20: Exeter Chiefs 19-13 Wasps

Exeter Chiefs win saw them complete their first ever double after already securing the Champions Cup. A try by Henry Slade and the boot of Joe Simmonds got Exeter over the line.

It was the last time Wasps were in a Premiership final. In 2022 the club went into administration.

2018/19: Saracens 37-34 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter scored just 26 seconds into the final and held a 22-16 lead at half-time. But Saracens managed to stage a comeback and overcame the biggest deficit, 11 points, any team ever had in a Premiership final.

It was Saracens’ second double in four years after already winning the Champions Cup.

