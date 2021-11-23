Let us know who had the best moustache in rugby this month

Who grew it best in Movember?

Did you grow one? Maybe your mates did? Maybe your local rugby club grew them. There’s certainly no avoiding moustaches in November.

Movember is an annual movement, throughout the month of November, when the growing of moustaches is encouraged to raise awareness of men’s health issues, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and male suicide.

And through the years we have seen some cracking ‘taches. But we would love to know if you or your rugby mates have been joining in. Here are just a few examples of moustaches. Which starts with Jonny May above, sporting a mo’ of his own (and showing his happy side during England’s win over South Africa at the weekend).

Here you can see Leinster and Ireland back-rower Dan Leavy during training this month.

Former England captain Dylan Hartley is always up for a bit of mo’ action.

And what about this number from former All Blacks full-back Mils Muliaina…

If you are up for it, you can donate to Muliaina’s MoSpace too.

We’ve seen stories from Durham University Rugby Club, Selkirk RFC, Perthshire, Wrexham, and even Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club this month. So if you grew something special this Movember, then, we want to hear (and see) all about it. Either hit us up on rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on our social media channels. You may even get your picture in the magazine!

And remember, for some people, a mo’ is for life, not just Movember…

Nic White: we see you. We salute you. Keep growing that thing for as long as you want!

