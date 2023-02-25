Who is Clive Woodward: Ten things you should know about the pundit

Woodward is a pundit for the Six Nations

Sir Clive Woodward was a player and coach who is known for winning the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.

He is now a pundit and columnist.

Ten things you should know about Clive Woodward

1. Sir Clive Ronald Woodward was born on 6 January 1956 in Ely, England. He was given an OBE in 2002 and knighted in 2004.

2. As a player Woodward competed at centre. He played between 1974 and 1990 for Harlequins, Loughborough, Leicester Tigers and Manly. He also played for England and was selected for two British & Irish Lions tours.

3. Woodward turned to coaching after retiring from playing. He started coaching in club rugby, working for Henley, London Irish and Bath. He was appointed England head coach in 1997 and went onto win three Five/Six Nations titles as well as the 2003 World Cup.

4. He was named the coach of the British and Irish Lions in 2005.

5. Woodward has not coached in rugby since 2005 and is now a pundit, particularly for ITV and the Daily Mail.

6. In his Mail column, Woodward became increasingly critical of Eddie Jones when he was England coach. Woodward wrote: “I am always sorry to see people lose their job, but Eddie Jones has been badly distracted since the last World Cup and he’s paid the price.

“He is a much better coach than he has shown over the past three years. He is a shadow of the Jones I competed with, and whose first years with England were so successful and rightfully applauded. Jones became completely focused on the 2023 World Cup, and that was a costly error.”

7. Woodward was appointed performance director of Southampton’s football club in 2005. He went onto be named director of football before leaving in 2006.

8. He is married to long-time partner Jayne and the couple share three children together.

9. Woodward worked with the British Olympic Association as a director of elite performance and director of sport. He left the organisation in 2012.

10. In 2007 he was appointed to Leicester Tigers’ board of directors.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.