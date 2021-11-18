Blamire became the first England forward to score in four consecutive matches

Who is Jamie Blamire? Ten things you should know about the Newcastle hooker

Jamie Blamire has taken the international stage by storm and here are a few things you should know about the hooker…

Ten things you should know about Jamie Blamire

1. Jamie Blamire was born 22 December 1997 in Cumbria, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 17st 11lbs (113kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Newcastle Falcons and he made his Premiership debut for the club in 2019 against Gloucester.

3. Blamire scored a try on his debut for England in 2021 against the USA. The following week he scored a hat-trick against Canada and the scoring, along with two more tries against Tonga and Australia, meant as of November 2021 he had more England tries than Premiership starts.

4. His try against Australia made Blamire the first England forward to score in four consecutive matches.

5. In 2020, he signed a new three-year deal for Newcastle.

Does Jamie Blamire have any awards?

6. He was named Newcastle’s academy player of the year in 2018.

7. Blamire played for England’s U18 and U20 teams.

8. England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot told The Mirror: “You can go back in history and look at every great player – the first time they got the opportunity, the narrative would have been, ‘Is he ready? Isn’t he ready?’.

“Jamie will improve over the years, he’ll improve his technique – he’ll get better at what he does.”

9. He likes the TV show Peaky Blinders.

10. When Blamire was selected for England’s 2021 summer Tests, Newcastle boss Dean Richards told the Mail he was happy the northern clubs were getting represented.

He said: “We’re delighted to have four boys included who represent all corners of our patch. You’ve got Jamie Blamire from over in Cumbria, Callum Chick from Ponteland, Adam Radwan from Teesside and North Yorkshire and then Trevor Davison from the city itself.”

