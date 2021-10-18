Eddie Jones has named his squad to take on Tonga, Australia and South Africa

England Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Eddie Jones has resisted the urge to recall some of the England mainstays of recent years for the upcoming 2021 autumn Internationals fixtures.

Saracens trio Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George miss out despite shining in the 71-17 rout of Bath on Sunday, and there is no place either for Tigers fly-half George Ford. Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence and Beno Obano are other notable omissions in the 34-man squad.

On the flip side, there’s an uncapped quartet in Nic Dolly, Mark Atkinson, Tommy Freeman and Raffi Quirke. Quirke’s inclusion in particular has been signposted, Jones having been present for Quirke’s two-try Man of the Match performance against Harlequins on Friday.

Like Quirke, Gloucester centre Atkinson joined up with the England squad last month for a short training camp but Leicester hooker Dolly and Northampton flyer Freeman receive their first call-ups to the senior ranks.

The squad will travel to Jersey on Monday 25 October for a five-day training camp before returning to England ahead of their home fixtures against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Eight players who made their debuts in England’s summer series have been selected: Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith.

Quins fly-half Smith is expected to start at ten after a stellar 12 months that has included a Lions call-up. Team-mate Dombrandt, too, is attracting rave reviews but faces an intriguing duel for the No 8 shirt with Exeter’s Lion Sam Simmonds.

The exclusion of Robson, who was the scrum-half replacement for Ben Youngs during this year’s Six Nations, means there is not a single Wasps player in the squad. Another point of interest is the absence of Quins’ Louis Lynagh, who is eligible for Australia and Italy as well as England. Jones said the 20-year-old was close to making the squad.

Elsewhere, Owen Farrell will be captain and Maro Itoje is in line to make his 50th England appearance during the autumn. All three matches will be live on Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Jones said: “This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It’s one of the most competitive squads I’ve ever picked.

“There are a number of disappointed players who haven’t been selected, but they know what they need to do and no door is closed to any player.

“We’re looking forward to three tough Tests. Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us. Our aim will be to get better and better as we work towards the World Cup in 2023.”

England’s previous meeting with the Springboks was the 2019 World Cup final in Japan that resulted in a 32-12 defeat.

England Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

FORWARDS

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath, 24 caps)

BACKS

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

England Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 November, England vs Tonga (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, England vs Australia (5.30pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, England vs South Africa (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.