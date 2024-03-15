Who should you choose for Fantasy Six Nations for the final round?

Will you top your fantasy league?

Fantasy Six Nations is heading into its final round and it is fans’ last opportunity to climb the scoreboard. You may be targeting the overall win across the tournament or you may want to get one over on your friends.

The first step is taking out any stars who have not been chosen for the last round of matches. There have not been many changes across the tournament. Only 11 changes have been made across all six nations’ starting XV’s with five of those coming in the Welsh team.

Read more: How can Ireland win the title?

Ones to note in the Wales team is the change of centre partnership. George North and Nick Tompkins come back in. North will be playing his final Wales match after announcing his international retirement.

Other changes to note across the championship include Elliot Daly coming in for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for England. Ange Capuozzo is out with injury and so Lorenzo Pani starts at full back for Italy and Stafford McDowall starts ahead of Cameron Redpath for Scotland.

But who are the players scoring big which could improve your team? Below are some tips.

Fantasy Six Nations final picks tips

Louis Lynagh

The Italy wing has waited patiently for his first international cap. Overlooked by England, he switched his allegiance to Italy and made his debut against Scotland.

He contributed to Italy’s first home win in 11 years, adding a try and valuable running metres. Italy are against Wales this weekend and could be on for another upset.

Ben Earl

England number eight Ben Earl has been one of the highlights of the team’s championship. He became a standout player for his side at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and now he has cemented his name on the team sheet.

His performance in round four gave him 72 points, the most generated by any player in the championship. He scored a try, beat eight defenders, was Player of the Match and carried 145 metres.

Nolann Le Garrec

The France scrum-half has been involved in all of the team’s Six Nations matches but against Wales he got his starting chance. He took the opportunity with both hands. His performance included a no-look back pass, a try and a Player of the Match award.

He scored 33 points in the fourth round, the highest amount of any scrum-half in the competition so far.

