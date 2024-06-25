Why are Team GB’s men’s rugby sevens team not at the Paris Olympics?

The men's team will not make an appearance at this summer's Games

The men’s Great Britain team will not compete at the 2024 Olympics as they failed to qualify.

The team played in a final qualifying event in Monaco. Britain topped their pool and then went onto beat Tonga and Spain in the quarter and semi-final respectively.

They played South Africa in a repechage final where the GB lost 14-5. It is the first time the men’s team have failed to qualify for the Olympics since their debut in 2016. The men’s team won silver at the 2016 Rio Games and came fourth in the Tokyo Olympics.

GB’s men previously missed out on a qualification spot after losing to Ireland in the 2023 European Games. The men’s tournament will take place in Paris from 24-30 July.

GB’s women’s team, meanwhile, will be at the Paris Games. They have been drawn in a pool with Australia, Ireland and South Africa. The pool stage at the event will take place from 28-30 July.

The women’s team selection has also been confirmed. Red Roses star Ellie Kildunne has made the team after temporarily switching to sevens. She announced her intention to try and make the team after England won the Women’s Six Nations earlier this year.

Kildunne’s England teammate Meg Jones has also made the team. She was included in the team at the Tokyo Games who lost the bronze final to Fiji.

One shock omission came with Rhona Lloyd not making the team. Lisa Thomson is the only Scotland player to make the squad.

Full GB women’s team: Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones.

Reserves: Abi Burton, Kayleigh Powell.

