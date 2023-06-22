Scrums are a set piece in rugby union

Scrums happen multiple times throughout a rugby match. Some fans may be wondering why they occur and in what instances they occur, here we explain why scrums happen in rugby union.

World Rugby defines a scrum as “a means of restarting play after a stoppage which has been caused by a minor infringement of the Laws or the ball becoming unplayable in a ruck or maul”.

There are many reasons a scrum is given by a referee in a match. One of the most frequent is for a knock-on or forward pass. They can also be awarded if the ball is trapped in a ruck or a maul and sometimes teams, who think they have got the better of opponents at scrum-time, can elect to take a scrum instead of a penalty.

The advantage of selecting a scrum if you have the upper hand is if a team give away multiple scrum penalties a player will be shown a yellow card. The player would then spend ten minutes off the pitch in the sin bin.

A scrum used to be awarded if an attempted try was held up over the line. However, this rule was changed to instead award a goal line drop-out.

Why do scrums happen: What is the set piece?

In rugby union eight players from each team form a scrum. There is a front three, a second row of four and the No 8 at the back. The ball is inputted in the tunnel between both sets of players by the scrum-half of the team who have been awarded the set piece.

Once the ball is put in a team can keep it there and try to drive a team backwards, or they can bring the ball back to the No 8 where it can be played to the team’s other players.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.