It looks like plans are already fixed in place for the next tour

Will the Lions tour Australia in 2025?

It is now a recognised pattern for every 12 years of a British & Irish Lions cycle – play in Australia, then four years later in New Zealand, and four years after that in South Africa. But do the Lions have to follow this pattern? Is it set in stone that they will play in Australia next?

Well, if you go to lionstour.com/2025 you will see that the official Lions website has a page dedicated to the ‘Lions tour to Australia 2025’. This tells us that the plan is very much to tour Australia four years from now. On a priority access pass page they also say: “The British & Irish Lions will make the iconic journey to Australia on rugby’s ultimate adventure and you can be there with them on the very best exclusive supporter tours.”

It has been batted around in recent times that maybe the Lions shake it up and tour somewhere different. South and North America has been mooted, as has a more traditional tour that also takes in games against the Pacific Islands. And the idea of facing France has come up a few times.

As former France hooker Benjamin Kayser has told us in a recent ‘Face-Off’ feature, “France would create something exciting while still fitting the Lions’ tradition – challenging yourself against the best in a country that will give you a lot of stuff to do during the week.”

The Last time the Lions played in Australia, in 2013, they won the Test series 2-1, winning the third and final Test in Sydney 41-16 to secure the series triumph.

