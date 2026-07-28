Win a FREE set of Shock Doctor Gel Max mouthguards for you and all of your teammates! *SPONSORED*

Rugby World created this content as part of a paid partnership with Shock Doctor.



In partnership with Shock Doctor

Phone, keys, wallet. Boots, shorts, mouthguard. That ritualistic check for any grass-roots rugby player as they head out the door to play during the season.

It is your quick way of making sure you’re ready to play. And while you can always share another pair of boots or some spare shorts, making sure you have your own mouthguard that is right for you is non-negotiable.

Shock Doctor has been a main player in the mouthguard industry for 30 years, providing protection for rugby players from professional level right down to schoolkids and its latest development, the Gel Max, is a culmination of three decades of experience.

Pioneers of the boil-and-bite method, which any rugby player worth their salt has perfected to a tee, Shock Doctor utilises a soft, gel fit liner which wraps around your teeth and gumline for a custom fit, ensuring it remains tight and secure during even the biggest hits.

Assisting that is a reinforced rubber exoskeleton through a triple layer frame, absorbing more impact to protect the mouth while allowing clear channels for easier breathing and cooling during play.

And because Shock Doctor is so confident in its product, it also offers comprehensive dental cover with all purchases meaning it literally puts its money where its mouth is.

The new Gel Max comes in a range of colours, from a stealthy all black to a neon orange, is suitable for all contact sports (good for you boxers and hockey players) and can also be bought in either adult or youth size.

WIN 24 Shock Doctor Gel Max mouth guards for you and your teammates…

Shock Doctor and Rugby World want as many people as possible playing the game we love, so have partnered up on this fantastic competition for you and your teammates to win a set of Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouthguards.

Three lucky winners will take home 24 mouth guards, enough for the starting XV, a full set of subs and even that one person who brings their boots to the game “just in case”.

All winners will also get to choose their preferred colour of mouth guard however we’d recommend hot pink!

Answer the question below to be in the running for your and your rugby club today. All entrants must be 18+ and be UK residents. Winners will be selected at random from all correct entries. Standard Terms and Conditions apply.

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