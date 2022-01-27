The deal will last three years and also covers the men's championship and Autumn Nations Series.

Women’s Six Nations and TikTok join forces in first title partnership

The Women’s Six Nations have announced their first title partner as social media site TikTok in a three-year deal.

Investment from TikTok, the amount of which hasn’t been revealed, will be felt by each nation. The company will also partner the men’s event and the Autumn Nations Series.

It’s seen as a good fit as TikTok has 5.1 billion views on its rugby content. With that in mind, they will be creating content to give fans a new insight into the sport.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel has welcomed the announcement and shared his delight.

“The significance of our partnership with TikTok cannot be understated,” he said. “The very first Title Partner in the history of the Women’s Six Nations Championship, as well as support for the Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series is something to be incredibly excited about.”

What have TikTok said?

And Rich Waterworth, General Manager, Europe, TikTok, added: “We’re especially delighted to be the title sponsor of what is now the TikTok Women’s Six Nations; as a platform that’s built around inclusion, we are passionate about giving an equal footing to men’s and women’s sport.”

The announcement comes ahead of the men’s tournament which begins of 5 February. The women’s will start just after the men’s finishes on 26 March and will have a landmark broadcast deal. All matches will be available to watch across the BBC which now has a standalone window.

Simon Middleton’s England are the favourites to win the women’s competition. While Fabien Galthie’s France are the frontrunners in the men’s championship after an impressive autumn campaign.

