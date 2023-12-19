World Cup winner follows Nienaber by going from Munster to Leinster

South African lock RG Snyman will switch provinces next season

South Africa second-row RG Snyman will reunite with former Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber after deciding to join Leinster from rivals Munster next season.

Snyman scored a crucial try in the semi-final win over England at this year’s World Cup, where he picked up a second successive winners medal. Nienaber, who was previously defence coach under Rassie Erasmus at Munster, left his role with the national team to replace Stuart Lancaster at Leinster and Snyman will follow suit.

The majority of Snyman’s Munster spell has been blighted by serious injuries. The 6ft 9in lock has made just ten appearances in four seasons for The Red Army after undergoing two serious ACL reconstructions as well as suffering from fire-pit burns after a 2021 accident and struggling with a chest problem.

Snyman revealed he wanted to stay in Ireland with his wife but was unable to do so at Munster, with a contract not forthcoming after the province retained fellow Springbok lock Jean Kleyn. It will nonetheless be a controversial move, crossing the divide in Irish rugby, after he had been heavily linked with a move to Bath to play under former Munster coach Johann van Graan.

“Having settled really well in Limerick since our arrival in Ireland almost four years ago, my wife and I want to stay on in Ireland if possible,” Snyman said.

“Continuing with Munster Rugby beyond June of 2024, was no longer a choice I could exercise. I will continue to give my absolute all and best for Munster, on and off the field, until the end of the season.

“After careful consideration of all offers presented, the Leinster opportunity was the one I decided on. It is an invitation that allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up. It also enables my wife and I to stay in Ireland.

“I am a professional rugby player. I need to work very hard to see to it that I add value to any system that trusts me enough to improve its cause.

“At Leinster, I will continue to be challenged to my utmost limit to improve my game, and hopefully, contribute to improve the club. That will be my only job and I intend to do everything to achieve this at the highest level of performance.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and to work under Jacques Nienaber again. I want to thank Leinster for making it possible.”

