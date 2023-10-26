World Rugby Award shortlists revealed

The awards take place at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday, 29 October

As we all prepare for the men’s Rugby World Cup final, the sport’s governing body has released the World Rugby Award shortlists for the year. On 29 October at the Opéra Garnier in Paris, we will find out who has won the accolades.

With all eyes on the World Cup final clash between New Zealand and South Africa, there is added attention to the men’s 15s player of the year nominees, below. But read on for the full list of awards nominees.

Who do you want to win – and who has been left off the awards lists that deserves a spot? Let us know at rugbyworldleters@futurenet.com or on social media.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year nominees

The nominees for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year (sponsored by Mastercard) sees Bundee Aki of Ireland pitted against Antoine Dupont of France, Eben Etzebeth of South Africa, and Ardie Savea of New Zealand.

Other World Rugby Award shortlists in full

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)

Maddison Levi (Australia)

Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)

Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji)

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Leroy Carter (New Zealand)

Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)

Marcos Moneta (Argentina)

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand)

International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, v England on 4 February)

Damian Penaud (France, v Ireland on 11 February)

Hugo Keenan (Ireland, France on 11 February)

Vinaya Habosi (Fiji, v Georgia on 1 October)

World Rugby Coach of the Year

Andy Farrell (Ireland)

Ian Foster (New Zealand)

Simon Raiwalui (Fiji)

Jacques Nienaber (South Africa)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Manie Libbok (South Africa)

Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)

Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand)

Other categories being awarded on Sunday, 29 October

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service

International Rugby Players Special Merit Award

Rugby for All Award

World Rugby Referee Award

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

Categories awarded following the conclusion of WXV

Recommended videos for you

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.