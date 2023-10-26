World Rugby Award shortlists revealed

The awards take place at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday, 29 October
As we all prepare for the men’s Rugby World Cup final, the sport’s governing body has released the World Rugby Award shortlists for the year. On 29 October at the Opéra Garnier in Paris, we will find out who has won the accolades.
With all eyes on the World Cup final clash between New Zealand and South Africa, there is added attention to the men’s 15s player of the year nominees, below. But read on for the full list of awards nominees.
World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year nominees
The nominees for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year (sponsored by Mastercard) sees Bundee Aki of Ireland pitted against Antoine Dupont of France, Eben Etzebeth of South Africa, and Ardie Savea of New Zealand.
Other World Rugby Award shortlists in full
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC
- Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)
- Maddison Levi (Australia)
- Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)
- Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji)
World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC
- Leroy Carter (New Zealand)
- Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)
- Marcos Moneta (Argentina)
- Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand)
International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year
- Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, v England on 4 February)
- Damian Penaud (France, v Ireland on 11 February)
- Hugo Keenan (Ireland, France on 11 February)
- Vinaya Habosi (Fiji, v Georgia on 1 October)
World Rugby Coach of the Year
- Andy Farrell (Ireland)
- Ian Foster (New Zealand)
- Simon Raiwalui (Fiji)
- Jacques Nienaber (South Africa)
World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor
- Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)
- Manie Libbok (South Africa)
- Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)
- Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand)
Other categories being awarded on Sunday, 29 October
- Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service
- International Rugby Players Special Merit Award
- Rugby for All Award
- World Rugby Referee Award
- World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini
Categories awarded following the conclusion of WXV
- World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard
- World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini
- World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor
- International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year
