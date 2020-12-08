Former players plan to sue global governing body, the RFU and the WRU

World Rugby facing concussion lawsuit

World Cup winner Steve Thompson is one of eight former players who are planning to launch a legal action for negligence against World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU over the effects of concussion.

All the players in the group, which also includes Alix Popham and Michael Lipman, are under the age of 45 and have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, which they believe is due to brain injuries suffered while playing rugby.

Ex-England hooker Thompson cannot remember winning the World Cup in Australia in 2003 while former Wales international Popham’s memory loss led to him causing a fire at his home after he left the grill on.

Lipman, 40, said: “This is something I will be battling forever and ultimately I won’t win. I am a walking time bomb. I feel like I am treading on eggshells with myself.”

The players allege that given the significant risk of serious or permanent brain damage caused by concussions, World Rugby, RFU and WRU “owed them, as individual professional players, a duty to take reasonable care for their safety by establishing and implementing rules in respect of the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of actual or suspected concussive and sub-concussive injuries”.

The eight players are part of a test group and their solicitor Richard Boardman, of Rylands Law, says he is representing more than 100 former professional players who are showing similar symptoms.

In response to news of the legal case, World Rugby told BBC Sport: “While not commenting on speculation, World Rugby takes player safety very seriously and implements injury-prevention strategies based on the latest available knowledge, research and evidence.”

Boardman says that the lawsuit is not only about financial compensation but making the game safer going forward. The players have also created a set of 15 health and safety commandments that they think should be implemented.

The proposals include reducing contact training, limiting the number of substitutions in a game, improved testing and better aftercare.

