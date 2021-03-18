Gilpin has been the interim chief executive since Brett Gosper departed

World Rugby name Alan Gilpin as new CEO

World Rugby has named Alan Gilpin as the governing body’s new CEO.

Gilpin took over the chief executive role on an interim basis when Brett Gosper departed in December to pursue a role in the NFL and has now been given the job on a permanent basis.

Gilpin said: “I am immensely proud and honoured to take up the role as chief executive of World Rugby, and to lead an organisation that is at a really exciting stage in its history.

“With a new strategic plan ready to launch, considerable talent within the organisation and an executive board that has ambitious goals for the next few years, it is set to be a pivotal period in the growth of the sport.

“I am also well aware of the challenges that we face as we emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic and seek to get rugby back on the field in many parts of the world.”

What other roles has Gilpin held at World Rugby?

The 47-year-old joined the governing body in 2014 to run the various Rugby World Cups – sevens, 15s, men’s and women’s. Since 2016, Gilpin has been World Rugby’s chief operating officer and director of Rugby World Cup.

Gilpin pointed to the upcoming 15-a-side World Cups, in 2022 and 2023, as signinficant events. He said the 2022 women’s tournament, which was recently postponed by a year, will be at the heart of “increased commitment and investment in the growth of women’s rugby”, and that the 2023 men’s competition will be a “spectacular” way of celebrating 200 years of the sport.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes Gilpin is the right choice as CEO, saying: “I am excited by Alan’s vision for the future of the organisation and the moves the sport needs to take to become truly global and drive sustainable growth in new, key markets.”

