The governing body will set new laws to help fans who have colour vision deficiency

World Rugby to ban green-red kit clashes to help colour blind supporters

World Rugby are set to introduce laws to help supporters who have colour vision deficiency.

The governing body will ban a clash of red and green kits – meaning Ireland or Wales will have to change their shirts when they face one another in future matches.

It is not yet clear when the changes will be implemented but the i newspaper reports they could be introduced in 2027. The condition is found more in men than women and affects 300 million people across the globe. It’s thought 8% of male rugby fans and 0.5% of female supporters suffer with it.

World Rugby’s research, turf and equipment manager Marc Douglas has spoken on the potential changes.

“From our perspective, if you’re potentially limiting 8% of your male audience, that’s a huge number of people who are suddenly switching off,” he told the i.

What will new laws be put in place by World Rugby?

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont had put forward changes they could implement on colour blindness awareness day last month.

He said: “Colour-blindness is largely misunderstood and the challenges for those who play, coach, officiate and support our sport is often overlooked.

“As someone who experiences those challenges first hand, I am delighted that World Rugby is marking Colour Blind Awareness Day 2021 by launching comprehensive guidance for all levels of the game that place visually-impaired considerations at the heart of our decision-making.

“Through this guidance, we hope to raise awareness and change culture through positive actions that don’t just address some of the more obvious challenges such as kit colours, but consider the whole match-day experience whether that be wayfinding, digital signage, branding or ticketing.”

