Would you like to see the Jaguares in the Pro14?

Expansion is a hot topic right now, as we all await an influx of South African franchises into the Guinness Pro14 (as it is named for now). However, while debate swirls on what lessons – if any – have been learnt from the disastrous expansion of Super Rugby a few years back, a new entrant to the European league is also being discussed.

Reports from Ireland in recent days have linked Argentina’s Jaguares to a move to the Pro14.

Super Rugby finalists in 2019, the South American side has without a competition since Australia and New Zealand set up their own spin-off Super Rugby competitions and South African Rugby opted to push four of their top sides into the Pro14 (soon to be Pro16) – at the expense of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings. They have also been gutted, with star players scattering across the global game.

A Jaguares XV is slated to enter the 2021 Súper Liga Americana de Rugby (SLAR), however, it is now being reported that the Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) have approached Pro14 about adding the Jaguares to the competition, from a base in Bilbao, Spain.

The prospect of a new international presence in the competition may appeal to CVC, who recently claimed a 28% stake in the league. However, will the prospect of more travel and further diluting of traditional rivalries appeal to fans in Ireland, Scotland and Wales?

