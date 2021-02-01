WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre And His Fondest Rugby Memory

The Scottish hero harks back to 1995 and one iconic moment

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling at the moment, but did you know that the WWE Superstar is a fan of rugby too?

As part of our recent deep-dive into WWE’s desire to uncover rugby talent that could make it in the world of Sport Entertainment, we found out the Scottish star’s favourite rugby memory (as well as that of fellow countryman and NXT UK Superstar, Mark Coffey).

Here are those treasured memories.

FONDEST RUGBY MEMORY

Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar

“A good memory was at my Aunt Gwen’s house watching South Africa win the World Cup in 1995. I remember being with my family and watching Joel Stransky get that final drop-goal in extra time and being super happy when they had won. That’s definitelya good memory, I must have been around ten years old.”

FONDEST RUGBY MEMORY

Mark Coffey

NXT UK Superstar

“One of my favourite memories of watching rugby was the 2008 Heineken Cup final. I was a Munster fan and they beat Toulouse. We had all played in the morning, then went home for a quick change and then headed straight to the pub to watch it!”

You may not know that Glasgow’s Mark Coffey wrestles on the NXT UK brand, and he played for St Aloysius’ College as a schoolboy and then briefly at GHA as a teenager before dedicating himself to ring life. So the pathway from rugby to wrestling is not as impossible to navigate as one might first think.

This first appeared as part of a feature in Rugby World magazine in January.

