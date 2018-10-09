Could you be our Team of the Month? Rugby World is searching for the first winner of the 2018-19 season and It's open to every amateur rugby side in the world

Here’s your chance to be named Rugby World Team of the Month

The Rugby World Team of the Month award predates rugby’s professional era and although its parameters have changed down the years, its essential ethos has not.

It’s open to any amateur club, anywhere in the world, and the successful team will adorn the cover of our much-esteemed grass-roots rugby section under the experienced editorship of Michael Austin.

So how do you achieve this coveted pride of place? Naturally, we’re looking for successful results on the field but even here there is a rider, because for some sides faced with adversity just fulfilling a fixture might be a triumph in itself.

There is no single template for winners; the team that struggles on when it seems they must fold, or creates a charitable legacy from tragic circumstances, is every bit as worthy as the team that imperiously sweeps aside all opponents.

RC Delft Dames are one team that ‘did it tough’, being one of our winners in the 2011-12 season. Read about them here.

Our winners last season stretched from Vale of Lune in Lancashire to Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, from Deri in the Rhymney Valley to Old Crescent in Limerick.

And school teams are eligible, with George Watson’s College in Edinburgh also scooping the prize last season after some blistering Christmas-term form by their U18s.

Ally Donaldson, their coach, told us then: “We won the cup four years in a row up until last year, we’ve had some really good teams and quite a few guys go on to play professional rugby. But in ten years here as director of rugby this is the hardest-working team I’ve had, on and off the pitch.”

We’re now looking for our first Rugby World Team of the Month of the 2018-19 season. So if you think your side has stood out from the crowd in some way, email your results from September to alan.pearey@ti-media.com and tell us why we should make you our next winner. Please include a high-res photo, whether a team shot or match action.

The winning team will appear in the next issue of Rugby World.