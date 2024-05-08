“You’ve got enough to say about yourself” – Ludlam hands Henry Pollock U20 Six Nations Player of the Championship award

Pollock helped steer England to a tournament trophy

Henry Pollock has won the U20 Six Nations Player of the Championship and his club captain handed him the award.

Pollock was a part of the England team who won the title. He was a crucial part of the trophy win as he had three Player of the Match awards from five matches.

Northampton Saints captain Lewis Ludlam gave a speech when giving him the award.

“I won’t say too much H, you’ve got enough to say about yourself,” Ludlam said. “But brilliant achievement mate. You’ll always be a little **** but if you perform like you do you get away with it.”

As well as his Player of the Match awards, Pollock added to the try tally too. He scored a hat-trick against Italy in round one and added another against France. The back rower also came third in carries and defensive ruck arrivals across the tournament.

Pollock said: “I am very honoured to win the award. I want to thank everyone that has worked around me to get me to where I am now.

“It was a great tournament to be involved in. We built really well through the five games, and it was credit to the whole squad. It was a very good campaign, and we are now looking ahead and excited for the World Championship this summer.”

The U20s trophy may not be the only silverware he wins this season. Northampton are still top of the Premiership table with two rounds left of the regular season.

If they remain in the top four they will play in a semi-final and then final to try and win the league title.

