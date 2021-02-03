Zach Mercer swaps Bath Rugby for Montpellier

Zach Mercer will leave Bath at the end of the season to join Top 14 side Montpellier, becoming yet another player to trade British shores for rugby abroad
Zach Mercer, a Bath academy graduate, will join Montpellier for the 2021/22 season when his contract runs out. Having not been capped for England since 2018, the 23-year old has opted to grow away from the Test stage for a while, with the RFU not picking players who ply their trade abroad.
Mercer became a fan-favourite during his spell with Bath in their back-row. However, he has chosen to swap Bath for Montpellier to achieve a dream of playing in the Top 14.
“It has been a long-standing dream of mine to play in France. The game is physical and will suit my playing style,” Mercer said on Bath’s website. “I feel like I am able to offer the Top 14 something different and that is what I am looking forward to.
“I found it impossible to say no to the offer of a long-term contract with Montpellier and I’m very grateful to have had respectful and honest conversations every step of the way with Hoops (Stuart Hooper). There is a brilliant group of players and staff at Bath and I know they will go on to achieve great things together.”
Stuart Hooper commented: “Zach is an exceptional player and one who we feel very proud of at Bath. We will never hold any players back from realising their dreams and on this occasion, we see a brilliant young man leave to do just this.”
Bath are currently struggling this Premiership campaign, as they lie tenth in the table. Montpellier are also struggling, sitting thirteenth in the Top 14 table. Despite this, Mercer is clearly relishing the prospect of joining the Montpellier in southern France, adding to a growing list players from Britain and Ireland playing abroad.
Home Nations players abroad
Alex Lozowski – Montpellier (loan from Saracens)
Pierce Phillips – Agen
Laurence Pearce – Agen
Noel Reid – Agen
Gabriel Ibitoye – Agen
Sam Nixon – Bayonne
Hayden Thompson-Stringer – Brive
Stan South- Brive
Stuart Olding – Brive
Wesley Douglas – Brive
Rory Jennings – Clermont
Eoghan Barrett – Pau
Donnacha Ryan – Racing
Finn Russell – Racing
Simon Zebo – Racing
Owen Williams – Red Hurricanes
Alex Goode – Green Rockets
Greig Laidlaw – Shining Arcs
Hadleigh Parks – Wild Knights
George Kruis – Wild Knights
Freddie Burns – Toyota Verblitz
Myles Edwards – Toshiba Brave Lupus
Sam Thomson – Toshiba Brave Lupus
Murray Douglas – Yamaha Jubilo
Chris Robshaw – San Diego Legion
Cronan Gleeson – San Diego Legion
Adam Ashe – LA Giltinis
Glenn Bryce – LA Giltinis
Mat Turner – Seattle Seawolves
Charlie Connolly – Houston SaberCats
Steven Longwell – Old Glory
Mungo Mason – Old Glory
Ben Foden – RUNY
Will Leonard – RUNY
James Rochford – RUNY
Evan Mintern – RUNY
Jason Higgins – RUNY
Conor Kindregen – New England Free Jacks
Ronan McCusker – New England Free Jacks
John Poland – New England Free Jacks
Harry Barlow – New England Free Jacks
Dougie Fife – New England Free Jacks
Oliver Jager – Crusaders
Finlay Christie – Blues
