Who is Gareth Davies: Ten things you should know about the Wales scrum-half

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies is a real livewire, capable of scoring from anywhere on the pitch – whether that be through a sniping dummy run or one of his trademark interceptions.

A member of the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad, here are ten more facts about him.

1. Gareth Davies was born in Carmarthen on 18 August 1990. He is 5ft 10in and weighs 13st 8lb.

2. His father sends him a text message with advice before every game – but Davies has admitted that he won’t always follow the instructions!

3. He has now been at the Scarlets for more than 15 years, joining their academy in 2006.

4. Always prolific at crossing the whitewash, Davies was top-scorer in the 2013-14 Pro12 season, scoring ten tries for the Scarlets.

5. On 14 June 2014 he made his international debut against South Africa at the age of 23. He replaced Mike Phillips in the second half of a 38-16 loss. Matthew Morgan and Lood de Jager also made their Test debuts, while Adam Jones won his 100th cap.

6. He scored the crucial equalising try in Wales’ famous 28-25 win over England in the group stages of the 2015 Rugby World Cup after a kick through from Lloyd Williams.

7. Possibly his finest season for Wales came in 2019. He played in all five matches as Wales won the Six Nations Grand Slam, securing his position as the first-choice scrum-half for the World Cup, where he scored a vital intercept try against Australia.

8. He has two dogs – and wants more! He owns a bulldog named Pete and his girlfriend Katy owns a chihuahua called Winnie.

9. His nickname is also canine – ‘Sheepdog’. It comes from his Call of Duty handle. He is very into gaming – his PS4 is the first thing he’d save from a burning house.

10. He proposed to his girlfriend Katy Griffiths on a Pembrokeshire clifftop in December 2020. She works as a sports therapist.

