Find out more about the Saracens and England star.

Jamie George: Ten things you should know about the England hooker

Jamie George made his England debut against France in 2015 and since he has accumulated over 50 caps for his country, here are a few facts you may not know about him…

Ten things you should know about Jamie George

1. Jamie George was born on 20 October 1990 in Welwyn Garden City, England. He stands at 5 ft 10in (1.78m) and weighs 17st 11lbs (113kg).

2. He has played all of his senior career for Saracens, making his debut in 2009. He remained at the club when they were relegated to the Championship in 2020. George has won the Premiership trophy five times and the Champions Cup three times with the club.

3. George has won three Six Nations titles with England in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and the 2016 win was a Grand Slam. He has also represented his country at two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019, and was a part of Eddie Jones’ side who lost 32-12 to South Africa in the 2019 final.

4. He was selected as part of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. George started in all three tests and the tour resulted in a draw after both teams won one match and then drew the third.

Is George married?

5. George married his long-term partner Katie in 2020 and his Saracens and England team-mate Elliot Daly was his best man.

6. He made history to become the first hooker to score a hat-trick for England in 2020. The record was made during an Autumn Nations Cup 40-0 victory over Georgia.

7. George has likened Saracens and England captain Owen Farrell to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

He told Mail Online: “He would probably hate me for saying this, but there were huge parallels between him and Michael Jordan, his drive, his work-rate, how much he brings people with him…

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get five issues for just £5/$5/€5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“Michael Jordan has had bad games in the past, I’m sure Michael Jordan was told he was awful at times – I don’t think anyone in the Chicago Bulls team worried about Michael Jordan.

‘No one in the England team is worrying about Owen.”

Does he have a business outside of rugby?

8. He owns a business with best friend and physiotherapist Rhys Carter called Carter & George practise. The company offers first-class rehabilitation and physiotherapy services.

9. George has three A levels despite not sitting the exams as he was in Japan for the Junior Rugby World Cup. His mum, Jane, is a teacher and she found a loophole dating back to World War Two which meant he received a grade based on his coursework.

He told The Sun: “I got given my coursework grades as there was a loophole in the system that dated back to the war.

“So during the time of exams, you were given your coursework grades if you were on international duty. I got two As and a C.”

10. He supports Premier League club Aston Villa and his favourite current player is Jack Grealish.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.