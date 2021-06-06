Who is Jonny Hill: Ten things you should know about the England lock

Cider, farming, and netball – there’s plenty to discover about the Exeter man

Who is Jonny Hill: Ten things you need to know about the England lock

Jonny Hill has enjoyed a meteoric rise since 2020, first making his debut for England and then being selected as part of Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions 2021 squad to tour South Africa.

Hill was a key figure in Exeter’s double-winning 2019-20 season, forming a formidable partnership with Scottish international Jonny Gray. Here are ten more facts about the second-row.

Ten things you need to know about Jonny Hill

1. Jonny Hill was born on 8 June 1994 in Ludlow, a small town in Shropshire.

2. He stands 6ft 7in tall, making him the tallest player in the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad alongside Courtney Lawes.

3. Growing up in farming country, his family are livestock dealers – a path Hill likely would have taken if the rugby career hadn’t worked out.

4. Alongside several team-mates, including Sam Simmonds, Hill helps to produce Rib Tickler cider. All local profits go to the Exeter Foundation, all profits from outside the area are sent to the Wooden Spoon charity.

5. His uncle, Paul Loughlin, used to play rugby league for Great Britain as a centre.

6. Hill was taken on England’s 2018 tour of South Africa, but remained as an unused replacement throughout the series.

7. In August 2020, he scored his first professional hat-trick – making him the first second-row since Simon Shaw in 2003 to achieve the feat in the Premiership.

8. An England bow finally came against Italy on 31 October 2020, making his debut in the delayed final round of the 2020 Six Nations. He partnered Maro Itoje, who he had played with in the U20 side.

9. His initiation song after being capped was American Pie by Don McLean.

10. Girlfriend Sarah Llewelyn has played netball internationally for Wales. She is a goal attack.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.