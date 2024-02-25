Meet Six Nations referee Christophe Ridley

Christophe Ridley is a professional rugby referee in England. He is based in Gloucestershire and officiates in the Gallagher, Premiership, European competition and in Test rugby. He made his Six Nations debut as referee in the 2024 championship, overseeing France versus Italy.

In a recent interview with Rugby World, legendary ref Wayne Barnes – whom Ridley described as “the person who inspired me the most” – said that Ridley would become a Six Nations ref sooner than later, and that he was a fine product of a pipeline of talent the RFU had fostered in England. He also name-checked Adam Leal and Anthony Woodthorpe as the next generation to keep an eye on.

Match officials at the top level are part of tight-knit groups, and last year referee Luke Pearce gave us a prime example of this, telling us of any rituals before a game: “I always like a very calm and relaxed changing room. I enjoy a bit of craic in the changing room, because once we get onto the field the job is pretty intense. As a refereeing team, we will talk exactly as we have done all week in the changing room.

“I’ll try and give people a job as well, so with Christophe Ridley, he’d have to make a playlist.”

Pearce also told us that Ridley was sent out to go and buy washing powder when the group were on tour together.

Christophe Ridley is 30, being born on 16 April 1993. He has also made appearances on the Ruck rugby podcast to discuss the laws of the game.

