Who is Siya Kolisi: Ten things you should know about the Springbok captain

Siya Kolisi is one of the most significant figures in the modern game, being named rugby’s most influential person of 2020 by Rugby World magazine.

Not only did he lead South Africa to their third Rugby World Cup title in 2019, but he is also the national team’s first black captain in their 126-year history.

Here are a few more facts about the irrepressible flanker.

1. Kolisi was born on 16 June 1991 in the Zwide township of Port Elizabeth, on the Eastern Cape. He did not have a privileged upbringing, telling Rugby World in an interview that his favourite toy when growing up was a brick.

2. His parents were teenagers when he was born, with his mother Phakama dying when Kolisi was only 15. After this, he was raised by his grandmother, Nolulamile.

3. Kolisi started rugby at the age of seven, following in the footsteps of several family members. His junior team was named the African Bombers, and he played for them for five years before he was offered a rugby scholarship to the acclaimed Grey College.

4. He didn’t speak any English when he first arrived at Grey, only fluent in his first language of Xhosa. A classmate, Nicholas Holton, taught him English and is still one of Kolisi’s closest friends – he was best man at his wedding.

5. His professional career began at Western Province, whom he debuted for in 2011 against the Golden Lions in the Vodacom Cup. The next year saw him claim a starting berth for the Stormers in Super Rugby, but a thumb injury meant he missed Western Province’s Currie Cup triumph that season.

In 2021, he moved from Stormers to Durban-based franchise Sharks.

