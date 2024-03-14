Stafford McDowall: Ten things you should know about Scotland centre

McDowall has impressed at Glasgow Warriors and his form is getting him Scotland caps

Stafford McDowall is slowly breaking into the Scotland squad with a lot of competition for his position.

He is a stalwart for Glasgow Warriors. Here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Stafford McDowall

1. Stafford McDowall was born on 24 February 1998 in Dumfries, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.93m) and weighs 16st 3lbs (103kg).

2. McDowall has only played for Glasgow Warriors in his senior career, making his debut in 2017.

3. He won his first cap for Scotland in 2023 during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Italy. Scotland won the game 25-13.

4. McDowall’s prominent position is centre but he is also capable of playing at full back.

5. He was named in Scotland’s squad to play Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations. The appearance is his first in the tournament. He was named in the 2019 Six Nations squad but did not win a cap.

6. McDowall captained Scotland U20s during the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship. Scotland finished 10th.

7. He has spoken on how Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has helped his game. He told The Offside Line: “There is a lot more emphasis now on the attacking brand of rugby that we are looking to play. Franco calls it liberation – so we are being let free to attack and express ourselves a little bit more.

“We’re looking to play on the front foot and spread the ball wide off turnovers, looking at the turnover as another set-piece and getting momentum off that.”

8. McDowall likes to travel with rugby and with his family in his downtime.

9. He posts regularly with his long-term partner Lauren on social media.

10. McDowall owns a golden retriever called Reggie.

