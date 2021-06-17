Find out more about South Africa’s destructive loosehead

Who is Steven Kitshoff: Ten things you should know about the Springboks prop

Steven Kitshoff is known as one of the fiercest scrummagers in the modern game.

Having served his international apprenticeship under Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira, the Stormers forward was a key part of South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning team.

Here are ten more facts about the man from the Western Cape.

1. Kitshoff was born on 10 February 1992 in Somerset West. The town is also the birthplace of Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard.

2. He attended Paul Roos Gymnasium, one of the most famous rugby schools in South Africa.

It has produced more Springboks than any other school, including five members of the 2019 World Cup squad – Schalk Brits, Willie le Roux, Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse and Kitshoff.

3. Kitshoff was part of the South Africa U20 squad that won the Junior World Championship in 2012. Pollard, Jan Serfontein and Pieter-Steph du Toit were also involved.

4. He packs down at nearly 19st and stands at 6ft tall.

5. He spent two seasons playing for Bordeaux-Bègles in France before returning to South Africa to play for hometown teams the Stormers and Western Province.

6. Kitshoff made his international debut against Ireland in 2016. The Springboks won 19-13, while Jaco Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi also made their first Test appearances.

7. One of his favourite activities outside rugby is wakeboarding.

8. Props aren’t regular try-scorers, but Kitshoff got one against the Crusaders in Super Rugby in 2018, accidentally breaking fly-half Richie Mo’unga’s jaw in the process.

Is Steven Kitshoff married?

9. Kitshoff got married to Aimee Steenkamp in December 2018 in Paarl.

The couple enjoy going to the gym together, particularly doing boxing exercises.

10. He was announced as captain of the Stormers in April 2021 after signing a new deal with the Cape Town team.

