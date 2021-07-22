Find out more about the front-rower, from his nickname to his gin business

Who is Trevor Nyakane: Ten things you should know about the Springbok prop

Trevor Nyakane has won more than 40 caps for South Africa since his debut in 2013 – and scored his first Test try that same year against Samoa.

Here are more facts and stats about the Springboks front-rower.

Ten things you should know about Trevor Nyakane

1. Trevor Nyakane was born on 4 May 1989 in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, and was schooled at Hoërskool Ben Vorster. He is the first Springbok from his school.

2. His mother, Zondi, died from cancer when Nyakane was 15.

3. His father, Norman, briefly played representative football and Nyakane initially wanted to chase the round ball. He switched allegiance to rugby when he was ten.

4. Nyakane has represented the Bulls since 2015, having previously played for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs.

Former Springboks prop Os du Randt, the two-time World Cup winner, is one of his mentors.

5. He made his Test debut against Italy in June 2013, replacing Tendai Mtawarira at loosehead.

6. However, later that year, he was dropped from the Springboks squad by coach Heyneke Meyer after breaking team rules. He was also described as a ‘constant eater’ by some sources.

He next played for the Boks in June 2014 and made his first start, against Italy, in November that year.

7. Nyakane was picked in the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, but was forced to head home after tearing his right calf in the opening pool match against the All Blacks.

He did return to Japan to support the team in the final against England.

8. Outside rugby, Nyakane has set up his own gin business – Nyakane Gin, which has notes of sandalwood, leather, lime, jasmine and chamomile.

9. He and wife Gavaza have a daughter, Skylar, who was born during the 2019 World Cup.

10. Team-mates have nicknamed him Pumba, after The Lion King character.

His friendship with Raymond Rhule led to the winger being nicknamed Timon.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.