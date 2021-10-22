Who is Abby Dow: Ten things you should know about the England wing

Nick Heath delivers facts and figures about the Red Roses speedster

Abby Dow has become a regular on the wing for England since playing her first Test in 2017 and is a notable try-scorer for Wasps and the Red Roses.

Ten things you should know about Abby Dow

1. Abigail Dow was born on 29 September 1997 in Slough, Berkshire.

2. A maths and physics whizz, backed by two academic parents, Dow received first-class honours for her Masters in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London.

3. She starting playing rugby aged five, encouraged by her late father Paul, first at Maidenhead RFC and then at Reading alongside her sister, Ruth.

4. Dow plays on the wing for Wasps Women in the Allianz Premier 15s where she has scored more than 50 tries.

5. She made her senior England debut aged 20 against Canada in 2017 and went on to score five tries in her first two appearances.

6. She scored England’s opening try of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations campaign away in France, which saw them on their way to achieving back-to-back Grand Slams.

7. When Dow first started at Wasps, she was playing and learning her trade alongside England RWC winner Nolli Waterman.

8. She scored a 14-minute second half hat-trick for Wasps in their first match at the CBS Arena in October 2021, as they beat Gloucester-Hartpury. The game was part of a double-header with Wasps men.

9. She prides herself on making a good pun, if her Twitter account is anything to go by. Whatever keeps her Abby!

10. Dow was named in the Premier 15s Team of the Season for 2020-21 at No 11.

