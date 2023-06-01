Hastings has had good form at club Gloucester

Adam Hastings has had to battle for his shirt in the Scotland team in recent years, with internal competition from up-and-coming Finn Russell. But his performances for Gloucester have ensured that he added to his cap count.

He can offload slickly, is skilled with boot to ball and his game management is well drilled. Here are ten things you need to know about Adam Hastings.

Ten things you should know about Adam Hastings

1. Adam Hastings was born on 5 October 1996 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 13st 10lb (87kg).

2. He currently plays for Premiership club Gloucester but he has previously played for Glasgow Warriors and Bath.

3. He won his first cap for Scotland in 2018 against Canada and he has gone on to represent the country at one World Cup.

4. He represented Scotland schools in javelin at U17 level.

5. Hastings is from a rugby family – his father is legendary former Scotland player Gavin Hastings and his uncle Scott Hastings also played for Scotland.

6. He attended George Watson’s College in Edinburgh whose alumni includes ex-cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, rugby player Stuart McInally and former rugby player and broadcaster Ian Robertson.

7. In 2023 he was selected by Steve Hansen to play for the World XV and competed against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

8. He kicked a 53-metre drop goal for Gloucester to beat London Irish in the Premiership in October 2022.

9. Hastings is good friends with Gloucester and Scotland team-mate Chris Harris.

10. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said of Hastings: “Adam is playing regularly and playing very well for a team that’s going really great in the English Premiership.

“The way his team has played this year aligns a lot in attack with what we want to do with our team.”

