Scotland Rugby World Cup squad 2023

Here is where you can find Gregor Townsend's 33-man squad

Scotland will be taking part in their tenth Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The squad will be out for revenge against Ireland after being beaten by both Japan and Ireland in 2019. But with both the world No 1, and reigning champions South Africa in their pool, Scotland will face an uphill battle.

Gregor Townsend’s side have turned the tables in recent years and will enter this World Cup off the back of historic victories over Warren Gatland’s Wales, and Steve Borthwick’s England in the 2023 Six Nations.

Check out who made the cut, below

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Scotland squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Scottish Rugby Union.

Scotland Rugby World Cup Pool

Scotland have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool B alongside reigning champions South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Sun 10 Sept Scotland v South Africa (Stade de Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sun 24 Sept Scotland v Tonga (Stade de Nice, Nice)

Sat 30 Sept Scotland v Romania (Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Sat 7 Oct Scotland v Ireland (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

