Who is Adam Radwan: Ten things you should know about the Newcastle winger

Adam Radwan marked his England debut with a hat-trick and has taken an interesting journey in rugby.

Ten things you should know about Adam Radwan

1. Adam Radwan was born on 30 December 1997 in Osmotherley, North Yorkshire. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.79m) and weighs 13st 8lb (86kg).

2. Radwan joined Newcastle in 2016 but went out on loan to Darlington Mowden Park from 2016 to 2018 before linking back up with his parent club.

3. He became the first person of Egyptian heritage to play for England when he earned his first cap against Canada. Radwan scored a hat-trick in that match, which England won 70-14.

4. At an England training session, Radwan was recorded running 10.85 metres a second.

5. Radwan has been offered the chance to switch codes. During his first season at Newcastle, a staff member for Leeds Rhinos dropped a note at his grandparents’ house asking if he would be interested in rugby league.

6. Radwan wanted to emulate the playing style of Jonny May when he signed for Newcastle. He told MailOnline: “Growing up, I loved watching Bryan Habana because he was rapid. Lesley Vainikolo, too.

“When I joined Newcastle, Jonny May was always someone I wanted to play like. Fast, attacking rugby.”

7. Eddie Jones praised Newcastle boss Dean Richards’s recruiting strategy for players like Radwan and Jamie Blamire. He said: “Dean (Richards) has got an uncanny eye to pick out talent and they usually come through the unusual pathways, not the usual way with (England) 16s, 18s, the 20s.

“They usually come through a more diverged pathway and he has got an eye for that talent. They have played consistently well and they are being rewarded for their performances.”

8. Radwan originally played at No 8 at school before making the switch to the wing, telling Billingham Rugby: “First memory was playing at No 8 on my first game and not really having a clue, then next week I played wing and scored seven tries.”

9. At half-time in matches he eats a packet of crisps. Found out more about Radwan’s quirks in his Downtime interview with Rugby World.

10. Before becoming a professional rugby player, Radwan was studying for a BTEC science and worked as an after-school teaching assistant.

