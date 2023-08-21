Creevy has been an integral part of the Argentina squad for nearly 20 years

Agustin Creevy is a Argentinian rugby legend who has been a stalwart for his country for almost 20 years. Here are a few things you should know about the Gallagher Premiership player.

Ten things you should know about Agustin Creevy

1. Agustin Creevy was born on 15 March 1985 in La Plata, Argentina. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.81m) and weighs 17st 5lbs (110kg).

2. He plays for Sale Sharks but has also competed for multiple other clubs including London Irish, Clermont and Worcester Warriors.

3. Creevy won his first cap for Argentina in 2005 against Japan. He has represented his country at three World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

4. He is capable of playing at hooker and flanker. Creevy is more well-known for being a hooker but made his debut for Argentina in the back row.

5. Creevy is the most capped Argentina men’s player of all-time and became the first player to reach 100 caps in August 2023.

6. He has previously described the way England play rugby as “boring”. He told The Guardian: “I think sometimes [their structure] is boring but it’s good for England, and it works. I spent a lot of time there and it was great. I improved a lot in the way I see rugby, and I understand a lot about how the England boys see rugby. They are really structured.”

7. His surname has Irish origin, Creevy is quoted on London Irish’s website saying: “It’s important to me, because my surname is Irish. A distant relative contacted my grandfather through Facebook, so we do still have some contact with Ireland. It’s not close, but there are links there.”

8. When London Irish went into administration Creevy posted an emotional message on Instagram, saying: “I had the hope until the very last minute and even after that that this wouldn’t be the outcome. It is still hard for me to articulate some words to express how I feel.”

9. He and his partner Vir have a daughter together.

10. Creevy is a fan of Star Wars.

