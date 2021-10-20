The Harlequins captain made his England debut in the summer of 2021

Who is Alex Dombrandt: Ten things you should know about the Harlequins No 8

Alex Dombrandt won his first cap for England in 2021 after impressing with his performances for Harlequins. He stands out with his ball in hand but also has a high work-rate and is competitive at the breakdown.

Ten things you should know about Alex Dombrandt

1. Alex Dombrandt was born on 29 April 1997 in Surrey, England. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.93m) and weighs 18st 13lb (120kg).

2. He joined Harlequins in 2018 having previously played for Cardiff Met RFC.

3. Dombrandt scored a try in Quins’ semi-final and final in the 2020-21 campaign to help the London club win the Gallagher Premiership that season.

4. He played for Wales U20 in 2017 while at university there. He studied sport and PE in Cardiff.

5. Dombrandt made his debut for England in 2021 against Canada at Twickenham, a match the hosts won 70-14.

6. Dombrandt has said he broke his jaw twice after being punched during club rugby games in Wales.

He told MailOnline: “I was twice punched in the back of the head when not expecting it against the same opposition. Both times I broke my jaw. I needed surgery, was out for 10 weeks each and couldn’t eat solid food for five.

“I still have four metal plates in my face. The second one did hit me hard. There were complications after my surgery and it was frustrating.”

7. He met his girlfriend, Yasmin Hodge-England, who plays for Vitality Netball Superleague’s Saracens Mavericks, at Cardiff Metropolitan university.

8. England head coach Eddie Jones has said he had been keeping an eye on Dombrandt for a while before giving him his first cap. He said: “Alex was in our World Cup squad right up to the final cut, so we’ve been watching him with interest.”

9. Dombrandt is an ambassador for the rugby charity Wooden Spoon, which helps children with disabilities and facing disadvantages.

10. He thanked Paul Gustard after he was sacked as Harlequins head coach, Dombrandt told the i Paper: “All the players and staff were responsible for the position we were in and unfortunately it fell on one man’s head.

“I messaged him to say thanks for everything that you’ve done and wished him all the best. I think all of the boys messaged him to say thank you. He was really good in developing us as players, and it was only right.”

