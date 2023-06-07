Savin will be a key member of the Romania squad at the World Cup

Romania is back at the Rugby World Cup, and after a long road, the Oaks are getting ready to tackle the opposition on the biggest stage of them all.

For most of the squad, it will be their first World Cup including strongman Alexandru Savin, who will rock in the front row. So, let’s find out who he is and some other details and facts about the prop.

Ten things you should know about Alexandru Savin

1. Born on the 12th February 1995 in Focșani, Alexandru Savin is the son of Ion and Elena Savin and has two brothers.

2. He started playing at the age of fifteen after he previously competing at handball. Some school professors (Valentin Busuioc and Romeo Paun) suggested he started to play with the oval ball, and he has never looked back since.

3. His first senior outing was for CSM Bucuresti, where he stayed for three seasons, developing as a first-choice prop for the top team.

4. Alexandru Savin is nicknamed by his teammates and friends as Rubber or Rhinoceros… the first is due to his fondness to work with elastic bands in the gym (he is helping in a Crossfit project) and, the second one, well, take a guess!

5. Played one season abroad when in 2021 signed for Chambéry (Nationale). But he returned to Romania in June 2022. He is playing nowadays for CSA Steaua București.

6. He is finishing a sports degree and is already focused on his post-playing career as he wants to be a forwards or scrum coach at a top level.

7. His first cap for Romania came in on the 17th November 2018, earning half-hour against the USA.

8. His performance against Argentina in 2021 was applauded as one of the best, dominating the Pumas first-row in the scrum battle.

9. He was voted one of the best players of the 2023 Men’s Rugby Europe Championship and selected for the best team of the coveted European competition.

10. It is going to be his first-ever Rugby World Cup, after Romania missed out in 2019.

