The Romania Rugby World Cup squad have never progressed out of the pool stage at the competition. The chances of them doing so at their ninth World Cup are slim as they are in the pool of death.

They have three of the world’s top five teams in their pool in Ireland, South Africa and Scotland. And while making the last eight may not happen, they could still register a successful campaign.

The team have never won more than one game at a World Cup and so to claim two victories would make history. Their biggest victory at a World Cup came in 2003 with 37-7 result over Namibia.

Romania Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Romania squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the Romanian Rugby Federation.

Romania Rugby World Cup Pool

Romania have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Tonga.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Romania and France could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

