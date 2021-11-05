The winger has proved a potent finisher for the Wallabies

Who is Andrew Kellaway: Ten things you should know about the Australia wing

He wasn’t capped until the age of 25 but Andrew Kellaway was quick to make his mark on the international stage. Here’s more insight into the Wallaby winger…

1. Andrew John Kellaway was born in Sydney on 12 October 1995 and was a pupil at the Scots College, also in Sydney.

2. Kellaway played at Hunters Hill Rugby Club and then Randwick, which produced the Ella brothers, David Campese, Eddie Jones and Matt Giteau.

He then played at NSW Country Eagles and the Waratahs before a season in the English Premiership with Northampton in 2018-19.

The wing then had a season in New Zealand at Counties Manukau before joining the Melbourne-based Rebels in 2020. He signed for NEC Green Rockets in Japan in 2021.

3. Kellaway played at NSW Country Eagles with his non-identical twin brother Nick, a flanker/lock.

4. At the 2014 Junior World Championship in New Zealand, where Australia U20 finished fifth, Kellaway scored ten tries, breaking the record held by Zac Guildford and Julian Savea.

He captained Australia in the next tournament, when his side also finished fifth, in Italy.

5. Kellaway made his international debut, aged 25, as a replacement, against France in Brisbane on 7 July 2021. His first start came in his third game, against New Zealand in Auckland on 7 August 2021, when he scored his first Test try.

6. Kellaway’s Test debut interrupted his holiday plans in 2021 as he was due to travel to Hamilton Island, in Queensland, for a break after coming back from playing in Japan. He had his phone off when Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel tried to contact him but eventually called him back.

7. The wing scored a hat-trick against Argentina on the Gold Coast in a 32-17 win making it eight tries in his first nine Internationals.

8. In 2017 Kellaway played for the Barbarians against a Classic Wallabies team featuring Lote Tuqiri, Drew Mitchell and Radike Samo at Crozier Field, in Lismore, NSW. The Barbarians, coached by Alan Jones, won 27-24.

9. Kellaway admits he should have done more as a young player but a chat with Drew Mitchell turned him around.

Kellaway said: “The reason why it didn’t happen was because of me. I wanted to play full-back, I didn’t want to play wing. He (Mitchell) said, ‘Look, I see a lot of myself in you and I would love to catch up and see if there’s any advice or anything I could help you with’.”

10. Kellaway rates his appearance in the No 13 shirt for Northampton against Leicester at Twickenham in 2018 as one of the highlights of his stay in the Premiership.

Rob Horne, another former Waratah, had worn that shirt at Saints before he had to retire earlier that year because of nerve damage in his arm. The game, which attracted more than 40,000, helped raise funds for Horne, although Northampton lost 23-15.

