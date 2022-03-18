Who is Ange Capuozzo: Ten things you should know about the Italy back

Get to know the man who marked his Test debut with a brace of tries against Scotland

Ange Capuozzo was quick to catch the eye on the international stage with his pace and try-scoring ability.

1. Ange Capuozzo was born on 30 April 1999 in Grenoble, France. He stands at 5ft 9.5in (1.77m) and weighs 10st 7lb (68kg).

2. He competes for his home club Grenoble, joining them in 2018, and has played there exclusively in his senior career.

3. Despite being born and raised in France, he decided to play senior rugby for Italy. He qualifies to play for the team as his parents are Italian.

4. Capuozzo played in Italy‘s age-grade teams before winning his first Test cap in 2022 against Scotland.

He scored two tries on his debut and he said of his performance: “I can almost stop there it’s so beautiful.”

5. Capuozzo’s impressive debut earned him his first start for Italy, at full-back, against Wales in the 2022 Six Nations.

6. Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has been impressed with Capuozzo’s resilience. He said: “It was nice to see him bounce back from mistakes (in his debut) and demonstrate resilience. He didn’t break down, he got back on his feet and that’s what I ask of a player like him.”

7. He was the only Italian player included in former England player Maggie Alphonsi’s Six Nations Team of the Week for round four in 2022.

8. Capuozzo is a versatile back and is capable of playing on the wing and at full-back.

9. He has posted with his girlfriend, Emma, many times on Instagram.

10. Capuozzo likes to go sailing and has posted pictures of himself on holiday on a yacht.

