Who is Beibhinn Parsons: Ten things you should know about the Ireland wing

Beibhinn Parsons is best known for her attacking skills on the rugby pitch, with her lightning speed and ability to change direction at pace making her a running threat in two formats of the game.

1. Beibhinn Parsons was born on 30 November 2001 in Galway, Ireland.

2. She plays her club rugby for Connacht and Blackrock College, and represents Ireland in both sevens and 15s.

3. She became Ireland’s youngest ever Test player when she made her debut against the USA in 2018 aged just 16. She said: “It was an amazing experience and one I didn’t take for granted at the time but I value even more now.

“I value how much faith Adam Griggs and the whole coaching staff had, they gave me a golden opportunity to get international exposure at a young age. That’s really been the making of me.”

4. She scored a try in Ireland’s first final on the World Sevens Series, a final they lost to Australia in Seville in 2022.

5. Parsons has spoken of her admiration for her team-mates, telling The Irish Times: “Eimear Considine is just an amazing athlete. I feel like she has more hours in the day than anyone I know. She is just a super human. She gets everything done. Her skills are through the roof.

“On her level is Sene Naoupu, she is amazing. She has such a bank of knowledge and experience that I like to pick at and gain as much from her as I can.”

6. She once received a letter from former Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell giving her advice, namely scoring tries.

She told Rugby World about the letter: “That’s the best advice you ever need. I wrote back thanking him for his good advice – I’d never really sent or received letters before.”

7. Her father is a doctor and her mother is a healthcare worker.

8. She won the 2020 Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year Award.

9. The Gaelic footballer Tom Parsons is her cousin.

10. She is studying a biomedical science degree at UCD.

